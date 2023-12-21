iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.97 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

