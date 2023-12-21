Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 460 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.25.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $237.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.32. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $245.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

