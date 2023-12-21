Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,227 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,415,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $154,346,000 after acquiring an additional 126,547 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $107.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $186.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

