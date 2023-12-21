Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 169 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,984,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $183.84 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.14 and a 200-day moving average of $169.94.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

