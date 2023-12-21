DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CSX were worth $18,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 220.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in CSX by 3.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 141,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at about $2,133,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.36 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

