Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 0.3% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $244,998,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE UL opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

