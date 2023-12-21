Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 930 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $128.88 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $138.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.80.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

