S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $41,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 93.1% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $427.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $441.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $394.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.60. The firm has a market cap of $135.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.