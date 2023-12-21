Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $175.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million.
Shimmick Price Performance
SHIM stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Shimmick has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SHIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Shimmick in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shimmick in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Shimmick in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Shimmick Company Profile
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects.
