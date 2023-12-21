Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $175.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million.

Shimmick Price Performance

SHIM stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Shimmick has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Get Shimmick alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Shimmick in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shimmick in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Shimmick in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shimmick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shimmick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimmick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.