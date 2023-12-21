Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVAX opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Evaxion Biotech A/S

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) by 185.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,122 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.47% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

