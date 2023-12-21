HI (HI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $305,021.77

HI (HI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. HI has a market cap of $2.92 million and $305,021.77 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00016927 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,764.36 or 0.99945928 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012053 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010236 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003564 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,032,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00102821 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $322,018.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

