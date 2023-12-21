Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $87.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HUBG. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Hub Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hub Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hub Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Shares of HUBG traded up $3.90 on Thursday, hitting $92.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,637. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,887,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after buying an additional 400,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 1,423.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 370,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,885,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 9,049.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 334,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after buying an additional 331,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

