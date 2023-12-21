Quantum (QUA) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5.60 and approximately $33.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

