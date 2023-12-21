Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.12. The stock had a trading volume of 15,066,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,111,787. The company has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.42. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $86.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,390 shares of company stock worth $17,647,573 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

