Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $161.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $144.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

SPG traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $144.07. 176,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,063. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.