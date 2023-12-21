PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CTO Devendra Singh Sells 5,683 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CTO Devendra Singh sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $128,151.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 368,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Devendra Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Devendra Singh sold 2,578 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $56,071.50.

PowerSchool Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PWSC opened at $23.19 on Thursday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -210.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 247.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97,789 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 22.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 54.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 43,039 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the first quarter valued at about $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

