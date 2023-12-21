Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading Up 33.3%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 5,702,287 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 746% from the average daily volume of 674,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Cielo Waste Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$50.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

