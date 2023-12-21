holoride One Day Trading Volume Hits $250,159.74 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $29.07 million and $250,159.74 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, holoride has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,229.30 or 0.05091113 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00102116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00024520 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00019824 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013610 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000472 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.03632499 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $217,038.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.