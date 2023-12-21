Governance OHM Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $199,984.68 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for approximately $3,112.29 or 0.07107630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Governance OHM Token Trading
