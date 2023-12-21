YouGov (LON:YOU) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,200.00

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,200 ($15.18) and last traded at GBX 1,190.50 ($15.06), with a volume of 111676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,155 ($14.61).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.07) price objective on shares of YouGov in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

YouGov Stock Up 3.5 %

YouGov Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,769.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 974.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 955.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a GBX 8.75 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from YouGov’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. YouGov’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,903.23%.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

