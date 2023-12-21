Largo (TSE:LGO) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$2.97. Approximately 122,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 57,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.39. The company has a market cap of C$192.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.36, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of C$59.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Largo Inc. will post 1.5204678 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

