Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,028 shares of company stock worth $2,941,865. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

