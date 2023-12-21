Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.54

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.54 and last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 17510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on INBX

Inhibrx Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 424.05% and a negative net margin of 42,880.00%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibrx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Inhibrx by 5.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Inhibrx by 5.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Inhibrx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 107,036 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Inhibrx by 3.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Inhibrx by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inhibrx

(Get Free Report)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.