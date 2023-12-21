iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.18

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.18 and last traded at $51.15, with a volume of 210182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.08.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
