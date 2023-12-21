iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.18

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.18 and last traded at $51.15, with a volume of 210182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.08.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 13,050,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,985 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,783,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,170 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $383,399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,945,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,913,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,326,000 after purchasing an additional 167,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

