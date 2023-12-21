iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.18

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSBGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.18 and last traded at $51.15, with a volume of 210182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.08.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 13,050,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,985 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,783,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,170 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $383,399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,945,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,913,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,326,000 after purchasing an additional 167,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

