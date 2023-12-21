Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.44

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.44 and last traded at $77.39, with a volume of 309617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.28.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.55.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
