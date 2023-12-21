YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.82

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 1156257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YPF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $17.10 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 38.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.