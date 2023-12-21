Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.36

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.36 and last traded at $77.63, with a volume of 9544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on STN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Stantec Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.73.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.61 million. Analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stantec by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,151,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,279,000 after buying an additional 59,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the second quarter valued at about $185,919,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,552,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,078,000 after purchasing an additional 142,842 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 2.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,704,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,579,000 after purchasing an additional 37,642 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,372,000 after purchasing an additional 119,555 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

