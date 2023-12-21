X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.37

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 18208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 455.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,493,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 32,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 300,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 201,149 shares in the last quarter.

About X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

