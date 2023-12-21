Investors Purchase High Volume of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:DXJ)

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,000 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 95% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,535 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $33,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 698.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of DXJ stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.41. The stock had a trading volume of 209,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $63.86 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average is $86.12.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

