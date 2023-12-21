iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.24

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.24 and last traded at $54.13, with a volume of 7360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.04.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 434.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

