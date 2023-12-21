Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up to $8.85

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $9.33. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 296,843 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $711.72 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,807,000 after purchasing an additional 41,193 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

