SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Gap Up to $4.57

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.90. SOS shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 120,924 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOS. State Street Corp grew its position in SOS by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 344,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SOS by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 167,272 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SOS by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SOS by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 37,624 shares during the period.

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

