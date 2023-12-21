Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up to $55.45

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.45, but opened at $58.65. Carvana shares last traded at $58.72, with a volume of 2,365,753 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Get Carvana alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVNA

Carvana Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 3.03.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 393.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.