Retirement Guys Formula LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.2% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 36,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

