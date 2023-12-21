103,427 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Acquired by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 659.0% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 83,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 72,357 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 61,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of PAUG opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

