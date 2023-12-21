Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 1,902 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 52,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 740.3% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 201,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PMAY opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $571.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.