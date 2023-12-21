Retirement Guys Formula LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.9% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $111,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $27.51.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

