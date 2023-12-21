Retirement Guys Formula LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises 0.9% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,572,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,851,000 after buying an additional 6,080,665 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 917,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after buying an additional 442,065 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 504.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 604,432 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,762,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 304.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 474,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 357,197 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $27.51.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.