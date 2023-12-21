Keene & Associates Inc. Has $2.83 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Corning comprises about 2.3% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

