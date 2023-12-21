Keene & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.8% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,050,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $261.61 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $351.74. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.26.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

