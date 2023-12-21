7,397 Shares in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.81. 7,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.58. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.60.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $76,075,816.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,797,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $76,075,816.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,797,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $32,058,122.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,524,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,599,780.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,211,576 shares of company stock worth $115,689,323. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.83.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

