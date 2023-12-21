Keene & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000. Nutrien comprises 2.5% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTR. TD Securities decreased their price target on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Shares of NTR opened at $55.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Nutrien’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

