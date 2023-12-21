SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $725,000 in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of LSB Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 44,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,984. The firm has a market cap of $683.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. LSB Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $14.71.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.63 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 19.09%. On average, research analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

