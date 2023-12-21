Retirement Solution Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Retirement Solution Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,112,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,847 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 56.0% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Retirement Solution Inc. owned 34.53% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $169,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSU. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000.

DFSU stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.85. 7,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,309. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

