Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Zackery A. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,031. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Zackery A. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,031. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $87,750.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,823.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,202 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,911. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SIG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.91. 34,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,208. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.73. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $106.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

