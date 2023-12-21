SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Sells 2,294 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Shoe Carnival worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,239. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $792.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.17). Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCVL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

