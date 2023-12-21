Retirement Solution Inc. Raises Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,895 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 6.0% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Retirement Solution Inc. owned 0.66% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $18,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 72.0% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 90.5% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,004,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after buying an additional 477,069 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 74.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.31. 78,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,950. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

