SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Sells 8,229 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.66. 6,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,459. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $163.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading

