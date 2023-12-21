SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,122 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 61.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. StockNews.com lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 36,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

