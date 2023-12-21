62,350 Shares in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 62,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 96.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 23,942 shares in the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

NYSE PSFE traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $11.68. 30,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,545. Paysafe Limited has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.59% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

